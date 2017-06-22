As summer schedules ramp up, OP police warn busy parents to take steps to prevent crimes of opportunity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A warning for Johnson County moms, thieves are watching you as you stay busy with summer activities.

According to Sgt. Keith Hruska with Overland Park, with summertime comes more crimes of opportunity. Things such as auto burglaries and valuables being stolen from unlocked cars.

Kids are out of school, and more moms are out and about taking kids to summer activities.

It just takes that minute or two for a mom to drop the kids off at the pool, they forgot something, she goes in and the thief also goes into the unlocked car and steals her purse.

Police see a ramp up of property crimes such as stealing laptops and other valuables from vehicles because people like to leave them in the car while they're going to their kid's baseball game.

Sgt. Hruska says to be more alert of people and your surroundings.

"You know the pool season is just getting started," Sgt. Hruska said. "Things that we see that it's the things we see that a pretty consistently throughout the year starts to ramp up during the summer. It's the things being stolen from vehicles. So we want to make sure that everyone is aware to secure the items in their car."