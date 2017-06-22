× Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid signs contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, entering his fifth season with the team, has signed a contract extension with the club, the Chiefs announced on Thursday.

In 2016, the Chiefs finished 12-4, winning the AFC West and sweeping the division. Kansas City earned the two-seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the opportunity to continue my coaching career here in Kansas city,” Reid said. “We’ve made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet. We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships. I’ve been blessed by the support of the community, our fans, the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs staff. I’m looking forward to the years ahead as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. He’s entering his 19th season as an NFL coach and owns a career regular season record of 173-114.

“He has already established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and he is well on his way to solidifying a place among the all-time greats. We are proud to have him leading our football team, and I look forward to working with him to bring a championship to Chiefs Kingdom,” said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.