Dog falls to his death from rooftop park in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro man is upset after he says his dog died at a rooftop park in downtown.

Patrick Cardona says he was with his black lab mix named Brutus last week at the rooftop green space near 12th and Main when his dog fell off the ledge, dropping nearly four stories.

Cardona wrote a letter to the developer, The Cordish Companies about what happened and the two are reportedly in contact.

Cordish reminds the pubic that there is an off-leash area with fencing.

Cardona worries that children could also run into the area and climb over the three-and-a-half+ feet concrete wall.