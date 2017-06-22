Effective immediately, John Dorsey no longer Chiefs’ general manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shortly after announcing a contract extension for head coach Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs revealed that they are "parting ways" with general manager John Dorsey. The team issued a news release that says the decision is mutual.

“I notified John that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2017 season, and after consideration, we felt it was in his best interests and the best interests of the team to part ways now,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt stated.

“This decision, while a difficult one, allows John to pursue other opportunities as we continue our preparations for the upcoming season and the seasons to come. My family and I sincerely appreciate John’s work over the last four-and-a-half years, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Dorsey joined Kansas City in January of 2013 as GM, after two stops in Green Bay and one with Seattle where he held various roles in football operations and player personnel.

He gave this statement: “I want to thank Clark, the Hunt family and the Chiefs fans for the opportunity to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom over the last four seasons. I believe this team is well positioned for the future and I wish Coach Reid, the players and the entire organization all the best.”

He replaced Scott Pioli as general manager, calling the position a "dream job" at his introductory news conference, saying that the Chiefs were a "crown jewel" in the NFL. He played linebacker in the NFL and alongside Reid with the Packers in the 90's. Dorsey was recently the target of former wide receiver Jeremy Maclin's criticism, who told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he learned the Chiefs had released him via voicemail.