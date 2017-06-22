Fireworks at Longview Lake for Fourth of July fizzle amid Jackson County budget cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. -- For the first time in five years, the skies above Longview Lake will be quiet this Fourth of July Weekend. The county announced the cancellation its annual fireworks show due to budget cuts.

"Tough decisions have to be made at budget time and this is one of the hardest," Michelle Newman, Director of Jackson County Parks and Recreation, said.

"Ultimately the monies were actually cut from the budget. The decision, was a hard decision, but we’ve got a number of infrastructure needs with the department this year that also provide recreational activities."

Newman said last year's display cost more than $150,000 with tax payers covering about $95,000 of that. It's a decision that shocked several Jackson County residents.

"It’s a bummer. It’s a nice, fun, free, safe, family thing to do. You can see it from so many different areas of Lee’s Summit so it’s disappointing," Melinda Lacy, who attended last year's show, said.

"You can see it from here, people set out lawn chairs on the sidewalks that view it. To hear that it was being cancelled so close to the actual event was a little bit surprising," Donnie Lacy, Melinda's husband, said.

While some feel tough decisions must be made for the greater good.

"They’ll be other money to go into Jackson County. Always good things that they are trying to spend on. Not everything is in everybody’s favor," Doug Petty, a Jackson County resident, said.

Others hope to see the lake sky light up again soon.

"We would absolutely love to see it come back and return and would participate in the future if they were to bring it back. Would love to support things that are happening here in Jackson County," Donnie said.

Below is the list of alternative Independence Day Celebrations:

MONDAY, JULY 3rd

LEE’S SUMMIT - LEGACY BLAST

Legacy Park, 901 NE Bluestem, Lee’s Summit, MO

9:40 pm – Fireworks

FREE GENERAL ADMISSION

LIBERTY – LIBERTY 4TH FEST

Fountain Bluffs Sports Complex, 2200 Old State Hwy 210, Liberty, MO 64068

Food Trucks, Beer Garden, Family Activities, Live Music and Fireworks

*5:30 – 8:30 pm – Free Family Activities: Inflatables, Face Painters, Caricatures and more

*5:30 - 10 pm – Food Trucks & Beer Garden

*8 -10 pm – Live Music

*10 pm

FREE GENERAL ADMISSION

TUESDAY, JULY 4th

BLUE SPRINGS – RED, WHITE & BLUE SPRINGS CELEBRATION

Blue Springs High School, Peve Stadium, 2000 NW Ashton Drive, Blue Springs, MO

*6:30 pm – Gates Open

*7:00 pm – Concert

*9:40 pm – Fireworks

FREE GENERAL ADMISSION

GARDNER – JULY 4th CELEBRATION

Celebration Park and Sports Complex, 32501 W. 159th, Gardner, KS

3 pm - Live music, food vendors, out of this world bounce houses, face painting, portable zip lines (minimum weight for zip lines is 70lbs, max 250lbs), interactive entertainment

9:30 pm - Fireworks

GLADSTONE - INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Oak Grove Park (76th and North Troost), Gladstone, Mo

7 pm – Toni Gates Jazz Band

8:30 pm – North Start Community Band

9:50 pm – Fireworks

FREE GENERAL ADMISSION

KANSAS CITY - KC RIVERFEST

Berkeley Riverfront Park, Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO

4 pm – 10 pm

*Two music stages

*Food vendors

*Fireworks

*Limited Parking, Free Shuttles

*ADMISSION: $5 per person, Children under 12 free

LEAWOOD – 4th of July Celebration

Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, KS

5:00 pm – 9:30 pm – Kids Activities & Food Vendors

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm – Musical Entertainment

9:45 pm – Fireworks

FREE GENERAL ADMISSION

All-Access Ride & Activity Wristbands - $5

OVERLAND PARK - 4th of JULY CELEBRATION

Corporate Woods, 8717 W. 110, Overland Park, Kansas

4pm - 11 pm

*5 p.m. Live Music begins

*8 p.m. National Anthem followed by Live Music

*9:10 pm Fireworks

*10:15 p.m. Live Music

FREE GENERAL ADMISSION

PARKVILLE - 4th of JULY CELEBRATION

Parkville Main Street, Parkville, Mo

Parkville’s salute to Independence Day includes pancakes for breakfast, a community parade, carnival rides, lots of food, fun, games, shopping, music and, a fabulous fireworks finale.

FREE ADMISSION

RAYMORE – SPIRIT OF AMERICA CELEBRATION

Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison, Raymore, MO

4 – 9:30 pm

Car Show, Music & Fireworks

FREE GENERAL ADMISSION