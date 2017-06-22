FOX 4 celebrates the return of big Slick Celebrity Weekend with tomato Bruschetta from Pinstripes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big Slick Celebrity Weekend kicks off Friday, and you don't have to score a ticket to get in on the fun.
Pinstripes in Overland Park is hosting a free after-party on Saturday. Pinstripes General Manager Alex Michaud visited FOX 4 Thursday to give us a taste of the after-party menu.
After-party guests are invited to keep the festivities rolling with celebrity bartender DJ Fox “Slacker,” enjoy bowling and bocce, and dine on our chef’s made-from-scratch creations, including this summer-perfect Bruschetta.
Pinstripes will donate $2 from the sale of every Big Slick specialty drink – Limoncello Mojito and Key Lime Pie Martini – to Big Slick KC benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital.
Tomato Bruschetta
Ingredients:
4 large tomatoes
1/4 small red onion
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
2Tbl. Red wine vinegar
1Tbl. Basil, julienne
1 tsp. cilantro, julienne
1/2 Tbl. oregano pulled off the stem
1 tsp. garlic minced
salt, kosher to taste
fresh ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
- Dice tomatoes into 1/2 inch pieces and place in a bowl
- Mince the onion into very small pieces and add to the tomatoes
- Add the oil and vinegar. Toss together evenly coat.
- Add fresh herbs and garlic to mixture and toss.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste
- Enjoy on toasted bread or with crostinis
Big Slick Celebrity Bowl After-Party
Saturday, June 24 3 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Pinstripes Bistro-Bowling-Bocce
13500 Nall Ave., Overland Park
For reservations, call 913-681-2255.
No cover charge.
