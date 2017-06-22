FOX 4 celebrates the return of big Slick Celebrity Weekend with tomato Bruschetta from Pinstripes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big Slick Celebrity Weekend kicks off Friday, and you don't have to score a ticket to get in on the fun.

Pinstripes in Overland Park is hosting a free after-party on Saturday. Pinstripes General Manager Alex Michaud visited FOX 4 Thursday to give us a taste of the after-party menu.

After-party guests are invited to keep the festivities rolling with celebrity bartender DJ Fox “Slacker,” enjoy bowling and bocce, and dine on our chef’s made-from-scratch creations, including this summer-perfect Bruschetta.

Pinstripes will donate $2 from the sale of every Big Slick specialty drink – Limoncello Mojito and Key Lime Pie Martini – to Big Slick KC benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Tomato Bruschetta

Ingredients:

4 large tomatoes

1/4 small red onion

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2Tbl. Red wine vinegar

1Tbl. Basil, julienne

1 tsp. cilantro, julienne

1/2 Tbl. oregano pulled off the stem

1 tsp. garlic minced

salt, kosher to taste

fresh ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Dice tomatoes into 1/2 inch pieces and place in a bowl Mince the onion into very small pieces and add to the tomatoes Add the oil and vinegar. Toss together evenly coat. Add fresh herbs and garlic to mixture and toss. Season with salt and pepper to taste Enjoy on toasted bread or with crostinis

Big Slick Celebrity Bowl After-Party

Saturday, June 24 3 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Pinstripes Bistro-Bowling-Bocce

13500 Nall Ave., Overland Park

For reservations, call 913-681-2255.

No cover charge.

