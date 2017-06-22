× Jackson County cancels Independence Day firework show at Longview Lake

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — If you’re Fourth of July tradition is to go to Longview Lake, you’ll have to find another one.

Jackson County canceled the popular show this year because of the cost.

The fireworks display at Longview Lake has been going on since 2012.

A Jackson County spokesperson says the money that would’ve been used for the show will go toward other events such as its 30th annual Christmas in the Park Celebration.

