July 2017 fireworks near me

MISSOURI

KC Riverfest

Where: Berkley Park on the River between the Heart of America and Paseo bridges.

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 4 to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $5, children 12 and under are free. Limited $10 parking, free shuttles.

Parkville Fourth of July Fireworks and Festival

Where: Downtown Parkville, MO. Fireworks shot over Missouri River.

When: Firework display on Tuesday, July 4, at 9:45 p.m. (Other events such as carnival begins June 29th)

Shuttle services from South Platte Community Center, Park University and Park Hill South High School.

Parade is Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m., beginning at 63rd Street & Highway 9.

Jackson County Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Longview Lake- CANCELED July 2017

Worlds of Fun

When: Fireworks will light up the sky at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday July 1-4.

Please Note: On July 1-4, Worlds of Fun Avenue will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Saturday through Tuesday. The pickup and drop off area will be moved to Oceans of Fun’s parking area on Parvin Road and will be accessible to guests of both parks.

Gladstone Fireworks

Where: Oak Grove Park, 76th and North Troost

When: Events will begin Tuesday, July 4 at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Admission is FREE. Parking will be available at Oak Park Hill School.

Smithville Lake Dam Fireworks

Where: Smithville Lake, Smithville, MO. Smith Fork Park is located at 1601 DD Hwy.

When: Begins at dusk on day, July 4. Fireworks at dark.

Note: Festivities at north end of the Smithville Dam. View at the marina, by boat, or at the Smith’s Fork Park. There will be designated parking and free admission.

Blue Springs Fireworks

Where: Peve Stadium, 2000 NW Ashton Dr.

When: Tuesday, July 4. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Live entertainment starts at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Free admission

Liberty 4th Fest

Where: Liberty, MO – Fountain Bluff Sports Complex

When: Monday, July 3. A fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. Food trucks, beer garden, family activities and live music prior to fireworks.

Legacy Blast Fireworks Extravaganza at Legacy Park

Where: Legacy Park (1201 NE Legacy Park Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO)

When: Monday July 3rd, gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Fireworks at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Booms & Blooms Festival at Powell Gardens

Where: Kansas City Botanical Garden, 1609 NW U.S. Hwy 50

When: Saturday, July 1 Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date July 2).

Admission: Festival admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for children ages 5 to 12, Children under 5 years are free and includes parking and all-day access to the trolley and Heartland Harvest Garden tram.

Platte City Family Fun and Fireworks

Where: Platte Ridge Park, 17130 371 Hwy., Platte City, MO.

When: Fireworks will be on July 4 at 9:45 p.m.

Higginsville’s Family Fun & Fireworks Festivities

Where: Fairground Park

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 5:00 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

KANSAS

Cities of Fairway, Westwood, Roeland Park, Mission Woods and Westwood Hills

Where: Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Dr., Roeland Park, KS

When: Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Parking is available at Bishop Miege High School or St. Agnes Parish.

Lenexa Community Days Parade

Where: Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road.

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Free Admission

For more information call 913-477-7100

Corporate Woods Star Spangled Spectacular

Where: Corporate Woods, Interstate 435 and College Boulevard at 109th/Mastin.

When: Tuesday, July 4; activities start at 4 p.m. Fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m. Free parking, music, activities for the children, and plenty of grass space for blankets and lawn.

Leawood

Where: Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Boulevard

When: Tuesday, July 4th Activities begin at 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Musical entertainment from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Free general admission

Fireworks and Salute to the Union: Ft. Leavenworth

Where: Merritt Lake

When: Tuesday, July 4. Events begins at 4 p.m., Salute the Union at 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Children 16 years and older will need a valid photo ID to enter Fort Leavenworth. Admission is free.

TRC Fireworks Display in Wyandotte County

Where: Pierson Park, 1800 S 55th Street, Kansas City, Kan.

When: Monday, July 3 at 9:45 p.m.

NO personal fireworks are allowed in the park.

Olathe

Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex, 11031 S. Valley Parkway

When: 9:450 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4

The city urges to arrive early to Olathe's annual fireworks show. Parking available at Olathe Northwest High School, Meadow Lane Elementary and the activity complex.