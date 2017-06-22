× Kansas City man accused of offering gum to 7-yr-old in exchange for nude photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in federal court with production of child pornography after investigators say he promised to give a 7-year-old a pack of gum to pose for nude photos.

Dennis Everette, 44, was arrested after someone borrowed Everette’s cell phone and allegedly saw the pictures. The person called the girl’s mother, who contacted police.

The girl told investigators that Everette told her that if she took some pictures, he would give her a surprise and that the surprise was a pack of gum. He is accused of having her take off her clothes and telling her how to pose.

