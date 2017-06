Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is action-packed, but that action isn't always easy for the actors.

Fox 4's Shawn Edwards chatted with actress Laura Haddock about making the summer blockbuster. Haddock, who had recently given birth before filming the movie, said every day posed its own set of challenges as she took on different stunts.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" opened in theaters Tuesday, June 20.