PARKVILLE, Mo. -- There will be a big honor for the late Bill Grigsby Thursday night.

The city of Parkville will dedicate a life-size statue to the Chiefs broadcaster.

Former Chiefs players will be there as well as the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus.

That event is at Pocket Park off of First and Main streets in Parkville, and it starts at 6 p.m.

