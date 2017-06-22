MoDOT crews begin work on diverging diamond project near I-435 and 210-Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Northland drivers can expect more orange construction cones to pop up at a busy road project Thursday morning.

At 8 a.m. MoDOT crews will shut down the left hand turn lane from 210-Highway onto Randolph Road near I-435.

It’s the latest hassle drivers will have to deal with as they continue to rebuild the 435-210 interchange.

Anyone who has driven through the area in the past few months, knows there is a lot of construction going on.

With more than 100,000 cars going through the intersection every day, MoDOT decided to make it safer and easier to get through.

They are replacing the twin bridges on 435 that span 210 and making them wider.

To help make it easier for drivers to get onto 435 from 210, they are creating a diverging diamond interchange underneath the interstate.

You've seen these kinds of intersections popping up all over the metro. It’s where you drive on the opposite side of the road – like in England – to make it easier to make a left turn.

They don’t expect to be completely done with construction here until sometime next year, so drivers will be dealing with slowdowns and lane closures for many more months.

By the way, if you want to get on Randolph, you’ll have to make a U-turn at Great Midwest Drive – a new intersection right down the street that MoDOT just opened up Wednesday.