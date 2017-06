OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are in the area of 93rd and Taylor on a standoff Thursday afternoon.

Police say the original call came in about 11 a.m.

According to the report, one person was barricaded in a house with a gun. Police believe that the person is emotionally disturbed.

Negotiators are working to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion.

At least two FOX 4 viewers have reported a heavy police presence in the area.