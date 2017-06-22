× Police investigating shots fired followed by crash involving city bus in area of 36th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was gunfire and a crash in the area of 36th and Prospect on Thursday night. Police tell FOX 4 that the incident started with a rolling gun battle at 41st and Prospect.

One vehicle was hit a by city bus, then hit a power pole and came to rest in someone’s yard. Police say the people inside that vehicle fled.

The driver of the other car fled the scene and has yet to be found. One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say no one is in custody as of Thursday night.

FOX 4 will continue working to get more information, and bring you updates as more details are released.