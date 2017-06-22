× Watch live: Senate to release details of health care reform bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. (Scroll down for a live picture of the Senate floor or click here.)

Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.

The Senate’s Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, is unveiling the measure after weeks of closed-door meetings that angered Democrats and some Republicans.

Early in June, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, voiced her frustration with the process.

“When you are saying that you inviting us, for what? We don’t even know? We have no idea what is being proposed,” she said and reminded Republicans that they criticized Democrats for drafting the Affordable Care Act behind closed doors, but added that they held hearings and Republicans were allowed to offer amendments.

McConnell, R-Kentucky, is attempting to quell criticism by party moderates and conservatives and win the support he needs in a vote he hopes to hold next week.

The measure would drop the House’s waivers allowing states to let insurers boost premiums on some people with medical conditions.

The sources are describing the bill on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make the disclosures.