KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Things are heating up in Johnson County this weekend as the "Great Lenexa Barbecue" fires up Friday night.

On Thursday, last year's third place winner, William "Dub" Siegel of Sublime Bbq, visited FOX 4 with tips for grilling success. He also shared a sweet, but spicy recipe you can make at home.

Sweet Heat Pork Sliders Recipe

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground pork

4 oz pepper jack cheese, grated

8 oz cream cheese, frozen and grated

1/4 cup chopped candied jalapenos

1 tbsp EAT Barbecue Zero to Hero

sweet chili sauce

Hawaiian rolls

lettuce

tomato

Directions:

Combine first 5 ingredients, form small patties. Grill 3 minutes per side until internal temp reaches 160 degrees. Brush with sweet chili sauce for the last minute on the grill. Split and grill rolls. Assemble sliders with lettuce and tomato.

