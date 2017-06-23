Celebrities compete in softball game during Big Slick KC Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and David Koechner once again hosted the annual Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game prior to Friday night's game vs the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium.

Watch some of the highlights as Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) does a split sliding into first, Travis Kelce hits a bases empty 2-run homer to give the team in white jerseys a 5-3 victory, and Weird Al Yankovic describes his "White and Nerdy" softball abilities.