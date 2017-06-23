Drivers who use the downtown loop may experience delays as crews shut down lanes for resurfacing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Roadwork beginning Friday morning could cause some delays for drivers who use the downtown loop.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be resurfacing near the south end of the loop, and for that work they will completely close the southbound lanes of I-35 from Broadway through I-670.

The closure includes the west side of the loop and the two right lanes from I-670 to Cambridge Circle.

Other closures include:

Broadway to westbound I-70

Westbound I-70 to southbound I-35

Southbound I-169 to southbound I-35

Eastbound I-70 to southbound I-35

12th Street to southbound I-35

13th Street to southbound I-35

Eastbound I-670 to southbound I-35

Broadway to southbound I-35

The work begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will continue throughout the weekend to Monday at 5 a.m.