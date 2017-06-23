Easy dog treat recipes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dogs are known for their unconditional love for you and of course for their favorite treat. The founder of Beer Paws, Crystal Wiebe, visited FOX 4 Friday to show us how easy it is to make your own dog treats.
No Bake Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Ingredients:
1 Cup Peanut Butter
1/2 Cup Oats
Pinch of Cinnamon and Ginger
Directions:
Step 1: Mix ingredients together thoroughly.
Step 2: If you started with room temperature peanut butter, refrigerate mixture until cool.
Step 3: Roll mixture into balls.
Store in refrigerator or freezer.
Peanut Butter Dog Cookies
Ingredients:
1 Cup Peanut Butter (may substitute pumpkin)
1 Cup Flour (Wheat; Buckwheat; or Coconut flour)
3 Eggs
1/4 Cup Coconut Oil
Directions:
Step 1: Mix all ingredients together thoroughly.
Step 2: Using a melon baller, dollop dough into balls.
Step 3: Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Step 4: Turn heat down to 250 and bake for 10-12 minutes.
Step 5: Cool and serve.
Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to a month.
