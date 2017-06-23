Easy dog treat recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dogs are known for their unconditional love for you and of course for their favorite treat. The founder of Beer Paws, Crystal Wiebe, visited FOX 4 Friday to show us how easy it is to make your own dog treats.

No Bake Peanut Butter Dog Treats

Ingredients:

1 Cup Peanut Butter

1/2 Cup Oats

Pinch of Cinnamon and Ginger

Directions:

Step 1: Mix ingredients together thoroughly.

Step 2: If you started with room temperature peanut butter, refrigerate mixture until cool.

Step 3: Roll mixture into balls.

Store in refrigerator or freezer.

Peanut Butter Dog Cookies

Ingredients:

1 Cup Peanut Butter (may substitute pumpkin)

1 Cup Flour (Wheat; Buckwheat; or Coconut flour)

3 Eggs

1/4 Cup Coconut Oil

Directions:

Step 1: Mix all ingredients together thoroughly.

Step 2: Using a melon baller, dollop dough into balls.

Step 3: Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.

Step 4: Turn heat down to 250 and bake for 10-12 minutes.

Step 5: Cool and serve.

Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to a month.

