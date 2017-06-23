In a downtown KC neighborhood full of apartments, one house still stands, and the owner isn’t selling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 68-year-old metro man has lived in his Quality Hill home near 12th and Jefferson his entire life. As a matter of fact, so did his parents…and his parents’ parents!

Now, he's the last house standing, surrounded by apartments, but he says he won't sell his home.

“Building number five, that one`s four, three, two, and one, and there`s two more up on the hill,” Eugene Ramirez pointed out.

If you drive through his Quality Hill Neighborhood you'll notice apartment buildings on every corner, except for a little red brick house at 12th and Jefferson.

“My grandparents and my parents, they bought this house together,” Ramirez explained.

Ramirez lives here alone now, but the home has been in his family for generations.

“This is the only house I know of,” Ramirez said.

He says his family bought it and cleaned it up around 1945.

“At that time it was all neighbors, all houses here, all residential houses,” Ramirez added.

If you look at Google Maps from just a couple of years ago you can see his house, and all of the empty land around it.

“A lawyer named Garfunkel bought one property at a time, one house at a time,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said the lawyer wanted his property -- but his family declined. He said the land around him remained empty for years and was eventually sold.

“Everything is all apartments now,” Ramirez said, “It`s strange, because renters are different, their lifestyles are different, they`re younger, there aren`t families here.”

He said this house was under consideration by the city to be put on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I didn`t plan on making any changes to it, or sell the property, so they kept it as historical,” added Ramirez.

Over the years, Ramirez said more than 20 people have tried to buy his house.

“A lot of people want to make a business out of it, like a sports bar,” said Ramirez. “You get, once in a while, letters in the mail from some property buyers who want to buy it for cash or whatever.”

But he said he has too many memories in his house to just give it up.

“All the work I put into this house, and my dad put into this house,” Ramirez added, “Too many things of sentimental value here, means more to me than just a house.”

FOX 4's Melissa Stern reached out to Summit Apex Quality Hill Apartments to see why they decided to build around him, what its relationship with him is like, and how the residents react to his house, but it declined to comment.

Ramirez said his nephew might move in eventually with his wife - but said it`s up to him as to what he does with the house.