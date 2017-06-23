KCPD opens new North Patrol Division off I-29 and Tiffany Springs Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new police station is set to open Friday morning.

After two years of construction, the Kansas City Police Department is finally ready to open its new North Patrol Division off I-29 and Tiffany Springs Parkway, just south of KCI.

The old North Patrol was hard to miss.

Nicknamed “Bumblebee” because of its yellow and black exterior, it was built in 1976 and originally housed 15 officers. But over the years as development in the Northland grew, so, too, did the need for officers.

Today they have more than 90 officers in North Patrol, and the old “Bumblebee” building was too small and falling apart.

This new $10-million North Patrol is twice as large and sits on land owned by KCI.

The city paid for construction with money from the Public Safety Sales Tax, which voters renewed back in 2010.

This quarter-cent sales tax has also funded four other new police stations, a new crime lab, and renovations of Police Headquarters downtown as well as paid for upgrades to cars and technology.

You can come take a look at this new North patrol building yourself during a ribbon cutting and Open House Friday at 10 a.m. Just take I-29 to the Tiffany Springs exit and head north on NW Prairie View Road.

Another advantage to having the new North Patrol at this location is the easy in and out for officers, who will continue to patrol 85-square miles of the city – geographically more than the other Kansas City patrol divisions.