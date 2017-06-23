Live: Standoff forces KCK police to evacuate apartment complex near 6th and Nebraska

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An apartment complex near North 6th Street and Nebraska Avenue was evacuated Friday afternoon as police work to coax a robbery suspect out of a home.

According to police, there were two suspects, wanted in a June 10th armed robbery at The Legends.

One suspect was taken into custody. Another reportedly barricaded himself inside since about 12:45 p.m.

Police did not immediately release what robbery they believe the suspect was involved in.

A SWAT team is there, but negotiators are trying to end the standoff peacefully.

