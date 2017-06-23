Metro mom gives credit to her son for save during ‘stranger danger’ situation at Schlitterbahn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A grateful metro mom credits her sixth grade son for saving her youngest child from the arms of a stranger at Schlitterbahn. The mom tells FOX 4 that a stranger kept trying to pull her 6-year-old from a wave pool at the water park. Thankfully, she says her 11-year-old saved his little brother.

Connor Bourland says on Friday morning he and his brother Coltor were having lots of fun splashing around a wave pool when things suddenly changed.

"She had him like this, and like her nails here grabbing on his arm," Connor described.

He says a woman......Who was sitting in a two-seat raft with a young girl kept pulling on his bother.

"I was pretty scared because I didn't know what was happening, and like a random lady just walked up and grabbed him," he said.

Connor says when the persistent predator wouldn't let his baby brother go, he kept punching the woman in her face.

"I grabbed her hand and tried to strip it off, but then it wouldn't work, and then the third time I just started hitting her," he said.

After several frightening minutes the brave sixth grader says the stranger finally gave up. The hysterical brothers dashed out of the wave pool to their mom who was at a nearby picnic area.

"They're my world. I couldn't go on without either one of them. I'm very grateful," Lydia Evans told FOX 4.

But the grateful mom is furious because she says Schlitterbahn's general manger never called police, and Evans says lifeguards ignored her son's cries for help.

"They actually blew their whistle and told him to stop hitting her. They didn't listen to him at all," she said.

In a statement -- a Schlitterbahn spokesperson says Evans never asked them to contact police. The spokesperson also says "our security team was alerted right away and took a description from both the children and the mother. The spokesperson adds "our team did and is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness."

"I feel good. I feel happy that he's okay," Connor said.

Here is Schlitterbahn's full statement:

"To be clear: we train all our staff on separated party procedures, child safety, as well as other security and safety processes. This morning our team responded to a mother’s concerns regarding her two sons’ interaction with another mother. Our security team was alerted right away and took a description from both the children and the mother.

Since the incident park representatives both locally and at our corporate office have talked with the mother. Initially it was not clear whether another mother (who was not located) was trying to help a child who was upset, or not; however our team did and is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness.

In addition to park security, we have a uniformed off duty police officer in the park entry area during operating hours and they are available to file reports or assist guests as needed immediately. We are not sure why she did not speak to the officer or request to file a report when she walked by the officer as she left the park."