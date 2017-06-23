× Mo. man charged with robbing Overland Park bank

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Missouri man was charged Thursday with robbing an Overland Park bank, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release.

Steven D. Lavy, 55, Kansas City, Mo., was charged in federal court with one count of bank robbery.

A criminal complaint alleges that on June 21 Lavy robbed Bank of the West at 12080 Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park.

According to the complaint, He placed a blue bag on the counter and showed the teller a gun. He was wearing a collared shirt, khaki pants, a fake mustache, a hospital mask and a straw hat.

Prosecutors say when Lavy left the bank with the money, a bank employee took a picture of his license plate.

When officers of the Leawood Police Department spotted the car, Lavy led them on a chase that lasted several minutes. Lavy’s car rammed a Leawood police car two times before he was taken into custody.

If convicted, Lavy faces up to 25 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the robbery charge.