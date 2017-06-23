Neighbors frustrated that Kansas City elementary school murals were vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some beautiful artwork, admired by historic Northeast neighbors, has been vandalized.

Three years ago, the Kansas City Public School district allowed large murals to be painted on the now shuttered Scarritt Elementary School. Art instructor Hector Casanova and his students were thrilled to give the space a complete makeover.

But this week, some of the murals were tagged with graffiti. Neighbors say it's frustrating that the paintings, meant to brighten up a dark spot, have been trashed.

"People don't respect anything. They don't value anything. If they don't value life, how are they going to value property? And that's the main issue. And it's sad because that's why they won't build anything down here. They fear things are going to get destroyed," said Chucky Moore, who grew up in the historic Northeast neighborhood.

The vandal tagged the school murals with the name "Lucky," but so far no arrests have been made. So far, there's no word on when the artwork will be cleaned up.