Olathe firefighters put stop to fire at trash transfer station before it could spread

OLATHE, Kan. -- A two alarm fire inside a city of Olathe building kept firefighters busy while people were sleeping Thursday night.

It started at the solid waste transfer station off 151st and Lone Elm.

Firefighters say around 10:30 p.m. a heat sensor triggered the alarm. They believe trash inside the building caught fire.

The building is a transfer station, which means trash trucks bring solid waste into the facility and dump it for the short term.

According to Capt. Mike Hall, it took firefighters from Olathe, Lenexa, and Johnson County four hours to contain the fire.

They were able to contain it to the building, and now they're waiting to sift through what's left.

"The building has just been fully charged with smoke, it has deposited a lot of soot, very black areas where those creases are at, quite a bit of fire inside, we've knocked it down a couple times and thankfully, it's not near anything else or any other structures," Capt. Hall said.

The transfer station is closed until further notice, but Capt. Hall says regular trash and recycling services will operate as normally scheduled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, no damage estimate was given and no injuries reported.