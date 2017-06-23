× Police on scene of standoff near 74th and Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are on the scene of a standoff Friday morning.

It was about 6 a.m officers when officers were called to a home near 74th and Wabash after someone reported shots being fired.

When police arrived, the victim stated someone from inside the residence shot at him.

Police say the suspect is refusing to exit the residence so negotiators have been called to the scene. The victim was not injured as a result of the shot(s) fired.