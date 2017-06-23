Popcorn Bag movie reviews: “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Transformers: The Last Knight" the last straw? FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards take a look in this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews.

1) TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT (PG-13)

Paramount

RUSS

Just how does one transform $260 million into something pretty much worthless? Just ask director Michael Bay, who spent all that dough on the latest Hasbro Toys extravaganza, “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

SHAWN

But say what you will "Transformers: The Last Knight" is a beautiful looking movie -- it's gorgeous -- and it's fun. There are at least a dozen shots in the movie that only Michael Bay could create. Straight signature shots. And they are cinematically awesome.

RUSS

The end result though is a mind-numbing mix of robot battles, insipid dialogue and borderline racist and misogynistic hokum that feels totally out of step with the times.

SHAWN

That's a bit of a reach. And overly harsh. Sure none of it makes a lick of sense. Yes, the story has way too many sub-plots. It's messy. But you must always keep in mind... This is a franchise about cars that turn into robots.

RUSS

The movie’s only saving grace is a slumming Sir Anthony Hopkins who mostly manages to retain his dignity as he collects his check. The fifth “Transformers” installment isn’t the worst movie ever made, but it may well be the biggest waste of money.

SHAWN

I wouldn't say it's that awful. Nor a waste of money. And yes, Sir Anthony Hopkins is the best human on set. With Jerrod Carmichael providing quality comic relief. But the stars of these extravaganzas are the robots and the CGI work is impressive. Fans of non-stop action will rejoice. Fans ‘coherentness’ will rightfully groan.

RUSS: 1 Popcorn Bag

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN

We want to say thank you to all the viewers who submitted names for our Spider-Man: Homecoming Kansas City Hero contest.

RUSS

There were a lot of great submissions. Unfortunately we could only chose one winner.

SHAWN

Well actually we broke the rules and chose two winners who get their very own private VIP screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters July 7th. Congrats to Donald "Scribe" Ross and Christian Cruz Hackman. See you on the red carpet at your VIP screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK:

-“Ripped” is a stoner sci-fi comedy starring Faizon Love about two friends who smoke some super secret CIA weed in the 80s and wake up in the present day.

-“My Entire High School is Sinking Into the Sea” is an animated satire featuring voice work from Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon.

-“Beatriz at Dinner” is a comic drama set at a dinner party given by an immigrant health care worker where she clashes with a billionaire. Salma Hayek and John Lithgow star.

-“The Exception,” also known as “The Kaiser’s Last Kiss,” is a WWII thriller about a German solider investigating exiled Kaiser Wilhelm in The Netherlands. Christopher Plummer stars.

