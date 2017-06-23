Robbery suspect’s grandmother helps bring peaceful end to standoff at KCK apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A metro neighborhood is returning to normal, after a nearly five-hour stand off disrupted dozens at the Turtle Hill Apartments in Kansas City, Kansas. And what's more - the suspect's grandmother helped end it.

Police got a tip that two wanted men were in one of the units. The men are suspects in an armed robbery that occurred on June 10 at the Legends.

Police told FOX 4 that they watched the unit and saw one man emerge just before noon on Friday. They took him into custody, but the second man refused to come out.

That man also refused to communicate or cooperate with officers, and that lead to the stand off.

Around 2 on Friday afternoon, KCK police brought in the SWAT team, and surrounding law enforcement agencies also supplied manpower and equipment.

As the SWAT team began to assemble, officers began voluntary evacuations for any Turtle Hill residents who wanted to leave their homes. KCK police say that in most cases, they cannot force residents to leave their homes, but they strongly encouraged it in this case.

"We will consider him armed and dangerous," said Thomas Tomasic of the Kansas City Kansas Police Department. "He's been locked in a house - we don't know what he has inside that house."

Dozens of people did leave. That meant they waited on the sidewalks for hours to get back into their homes. That also attracted the attention of passerby.

"I just live a block up the street," said Dawn Kingsley, "and I was on my way home and stopped at the post office and saw all the ruckus and then I saw these big tanks and I'm thinking "I live a block away, what's going on?"

"You got all these people trying to get into their house, and they can't get in there," William Hunter said as he spoke with friends on the sidewalk.

He directed his next sentence to the suspect in the apartment. "That's all you've got to do," he said, "come out so they can go home and enjoy the rest of their life."

The suspect did come out, without incident, just before 4:30. Police used another tool in their arsenal too: they used the suspect's grandmother to record a plea to him, asking him to come out and end the standoff.