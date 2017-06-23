× Shots fired at KC homeowners who walked in during burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People scattered Friday morning when shots were fired in their Kansas City home.

It happened near East 55th and Booth Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

According to police, neighbors were calling 911 to report a burglary in progress when the homeowners walked in on the suspect or suspects.

The suspect or suspects shot at the homeowner.

Everyone including the family’s dog is physically okay.

Police did not say if the suspect or suspects were taken into custody.

