KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tweet from Startlight Theatre on Friday says they will reschedule the Willie Nelson concert that got rained out last week.

Fans who planned to attend last week’s show should hang onto their tickets.

The announcement of the new date is expected to be made next week.

