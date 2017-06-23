The boys are back in town for Big Slick Weekend 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The boys are back in town.

Every year Big Slick Weekend in Kansas City begins with that message as some of the Kansas City area's biggest celebrities come home from Hollywood.

The stage at Children's Mercy Hospital was filled with big names Friday for the eighth straight year.

Over the past four years Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner have helped raise more than $4-million.

All of it goes toward childhood cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Those celebrities spent time chatting and playing with families of patients and it sounds like the grown-ups have more fun than the kids do.

"Raising money for the hospital and raising money for these kids and it feels really, really nice," Eric Stone Street said.

! Jason Sudeikis did not make it to the event, but he's on his way to KC for the game Friday night. He attended Opening Night of Olivia Wilde's new gig on Broadway "1984" Thursday night.

Check out photos of the fun below: