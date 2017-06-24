The sixth annual Maker Faire is in full swing at Union station, inspiring creativity and curiosity in thousands of people who attend. Inventors, engineers and hobbyists, plus car builders and a big pop-up indie craft fair consume every square inch inside and outside Union Station. Carey Wickersham spent some time with some of the maker's there today.
Creative minds on display as Maker Faire kicks off in KC
