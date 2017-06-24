Health care bill faces uncertainty as GOP senators express disapproval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The beginning could be the end. The Senate Republican version of health care may be dead on arrival.

Democratic senators have been hammering the bill before it was even presented.

Now that the details of the bill have been released, opposition of the bill is also coming from both sides of the aisle.

Five republican senators have expressed concerns about the bill and aren't on board with it as it's written now.

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill spoke out against the bill in Kansas City Saturday

"The money has to come from somewhere. There's not a magic fairy that is paying the bills for people who get care that do not have insurance. So more people without insurance, those of us that have it are going to end up paying more," she said.

Republicans unveiled this new health care plan on Thursday and many Republicans are still taking a close look at the bill.

But some have seen enough, and are already speaking up in opposition.

"I'm telling you right now I can not support a piece of legislation that takes insurance away from tens of millions of Americans," said Senator Dean Heller of Nevada.

President Trump this week promised Americans help is on the way.

"The American people are calling out for relief, and my administration is determined to provide it and we are working with congress to get a bill to my desk so we can rescue Americans from this catastrophe," Trump said.

Back here at home, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp -- who ran as a democrat -- also shared his thoughts on the bill.

This morning he told reporters he was going to speak from the heart about the opioid crisis.

"It is definitely a battle we can win if we get the proper funding, so I encourage legislators in Washington to rethink this bill and get it so it works for everybody in this country," he said.