13,000+ Northland and Liberty residents wake up to no power

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large power outage knocked out power to 13,000 people Sunday morning.

Reports came in around 8 a.m. of a loss of power. A KCP&L Outage Map showed nearly 13,000 customers are without power in the Northland area, near Pleasant Valley and Liberty.

KCP&L told FOX 4 they were already working to restore power to those affected and at that time did not have a reason for what caused it. They later determined it was a circuit problem. Customers’ electricity came back on within two hours.