BREAKING: Child shot by another child on a playground near 23rd and Wheeling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening involving children.

Police said that a child, under the age of 10, was shot at a playground near 23rd and Wheeling Avenue around 7 p.m.

Sgt. Kari Thompson with KCPD said the child's injuries are life-threatening. The person who fired the gun is also a juvenile, Thompson said.

It is unclear how the juvenile shooter obtained a gun.

"If this doesn't help you understand the importance of placing your gun either in a safe, or placing a gun lock on your gun, then we don't know what will do it," Thompson said. "We have had several instances of children in the past couple of years that have been shot by other juveniles just playing with guns. Guns that were not maintained. Guns that parents and/or guardians just left out without supervision."

Thompson said the victim's parent is currently with police, as well as the other "subject of interest."

Police said there is no indication that anyone else sustained injuries.