Chicken Fried Rice recipe

Makes 8 servings (1 cup per serving)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large eggs (beaten)

3 cloves of garlic minced

½ cup of chopped green onion

1 cup frozen carrots, chopped

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup frozen whole kernel corn

4 cups of cooked brown rice

1 cup cooked, shredded chicken

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

In a large skillet heat olive oil (about 2 minutes). Add eggs and lightly scramble, remove and set aside. In same skillet, add garlic, onions and carrots. Sauté until tender. Fold in peas, eggs, rice, chicken, soy sauce and black pepper. Continue to sauté until all ingredients are warm through. Serve warm.

Nutritional information per serving: 183 calories, 6g fat, 207mg sodium, 30g carbohydrate, 3.5g fiber, 10g protein.

Source: www.amandascookin.com