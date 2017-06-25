Cyclist dies in crash at Tour of Kansas City event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cyclist has died after suffering a severe crash during a cycling competition in Kansas City on Sunday.

Police said a male cyclist crashed into a railing around 1:30 p.m. near 18th and Oak Streets and died as a result of a head injury.

The man was participating in the Tour of Kansas City race, a “multi-day cycling festival celebrating health, fitness, and the City of Kansas City while promoting the cycling culture,” according to the event’s website.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. FOX 4 will update this story as information becomes available.