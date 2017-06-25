Firefighters say Lee’s Summit house fire was intentionally set to cover up burglary

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Authorities are now saying that an early morning house fire in Lee’s Summit was intentionally set to cover up a burglary.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1200 block of SE 11th Street after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the roof.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof and knocked on the door to see if anyone was home, with no response.

When the fire department arrived, light smoke was visible from the two-story, single family residence.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished a fire in the living room and kitchen.

A search of the smoke-filled house confirmed that it was unoccupied. On scene investigation confirmed that the family was out of town and accounted for.

The fire caused extensive damage to the inside of the home and a portion of the attic.

LSFD crews found conditions that indicated a possible suspicious fire. Investigators determined that a burglary had occurred and the house had been set on fire to destroy evidence of the crime.