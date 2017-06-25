Gov. Brownback warns of excessive spending in signing $15.6 billion state budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The governor of Kansas has signed a state budget to fund government and schools over the next two years.

Gov. Sam Brownback signed the $15.6 billion dollar budget bill Sunday afternoon, but with the new budget, the conservative governor also complained about excessive spending.

“This budget, passed on the 113th day of the legislative session, unnecessarily increases government spending in several areas and fails to adopt common sense cost saving measures identified by the legislature’s own efficiency study. However, I am signing the budget, despite my concerns about excessive spending, to avoid a break in core functions of government and to provide state workers with well-deserved pay increases,” Brownback said in a statement.

Brownback did veto two items that imposed limits on programs for people with various disabilities. Lawmakers will be given a chance to override those vetoes tomorrow.

