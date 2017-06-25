× Man found dead in driveway after car crashes into Northland home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a car that wrecked into a home is being questioned about the crash as well as the man found dead in the driveway of the home.

It happened in the 9400 block of N. Kentucky Ave., early Sunday morning. Police received the call at about 4:00 a.m., to respond to an accident. When they arrived, they found the man dead in the driveway and a vehicle wrecked into the residence. The driver is being questioned and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The home is near N.E. 96th Street and Flintlock Road.