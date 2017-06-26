Two corrections officers, two others charged with smuggling after search of Jackson Co. jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two corrections officers are among four people charged with smuggling contraband cell phones and other items into the county jail in Kansas City, Missouri, after roughly 200 law enforcers searched the facility early Monday morning.

The indictments name Jackson County Detention Center corrections officers Andrew Lamonte Dickerson, 26, and Jalee Caprice Fuller, 29. The indictment was unsealed Monday after their arrest and the jail search. Also indicted last week in the bribery scheme are jail inmate Carlos Laron Hughley, 32, and a friend, Janikkia Lashay Carter, 36.

Hughley, awaiting charges on domestic assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, distributing controlled substances, is reportedly the father of Fuller's recently-born child.

Prosecutors will seek to have them without bond. The prosecutor's office didn't immediately return phone messages about whether the four suspects had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Previous searches of the jail have uncovered drugs, weapons and other contraband.

Court documents show two confidential informants – an inmate at the detention center and a relative of that inmate assisted in the investigation of corrupt corrections officers. The affidavit describes two undercover operations in which the relative paid bribes and provided cell phones and cigarettes, which were smuggled into the detention center by Dickerson and Fuller and delivered to the inmate/informant.

In one undercover operation, the relateve allegedly paid Dickerson $500 on June 2, 2017, to smuggle two packs of contraband cigarettes, a cell phone and a phone charger (with the items provided to Dickerson by the relative) into the detention center. At approximately 1 a.m. the following morning, the affidavit says, Dickerson entered the confidential inmate/informant's cell and placed the items on his bed. Dickerson allegedly asked the inmate if he would be interested in paying him a monthly fee of $2,500 in exchange for being the only inmate on the fifth floor of the detention center to receive contraband cigarettes, narcotics and telephones. Other inmates would then shop through the inmate for their contraband, either paying through food or by putting money on inmate’s “books.” Dickerson allegedly told the inmate and relative to call him if he was interested.

Another undercover operation had been initiated in May 2017 when Hughley allegedly told the inmate that he could get contraband into the detention center. The relative then coordinated with Carter and an unknown individual named “Cuddy,” the affidavit says. The relative allegedly paid Cuddy $300 on May 18, 2017, and provided a cell phone and charger that Fuller was to smuggle into the detention center. According to the affidavit, video footage obtained from the detention center shows Fuller delivering a paper bag through the cell block door hole to the confidential inmate on May 23, 2017. The paper bag delivered by Fuller contained the cell phone and 15 Xanax pills.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy U.S. Attorney Gene Porter. It was investigated by the FBI and the Jackson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Missouri Department of Corrections, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Jackson County Detention Center.