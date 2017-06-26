Big Slick raises more than $1.75 million for Children’s Mercy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Big Slick event this past weekend raised over $1.75 million for Children's Mercy Hospital.

Hometown stars like Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, David Koechner, and their friends came back to Kansas City for the annual event.

The gang took part in a celebrity softball game, as well as meeting young fans.

Since the first Big Slick back in 2010, the event has raised more than $6 million for the cancer center at Children's Mercy.

