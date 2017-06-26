Bring movie theater snacks to your home

Posted 9:20 am, June 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:16AM, June 26, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bring the experience of going to the movies to your home theater. The culinary director of AMC Theaters, Jessica James, visited FOX 4 Monday to show how to make a few items off their new menu.

 

The preparation of the 1 ½ lb. Bavarian Legend pretzel

o   Brush the pretzel with water

o   Sprinkle it with salt

o   Bake it in a 450 degree oven for 3 minutes

o   Serve with warm cheese and spicy brown mustard

 

The preparation of the Loaded Spicy Sriracha Hot Dog

o   Place hot all beef hot dog into bun

o   Steam the hot dog and bun together

o   Top the hot dog with spicy sriracha mayonnaise

o   Finish the hot dog with crispy jalapeno chips

 

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.