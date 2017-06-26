Bring movie theater snacks to your home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bring the experience of going to the movies to your home theater. The culinary director of AMC Theaters, Jessica James, visited FOX 4 Monday to show how to make a few items off their new menu.
The preparation of the 1 ½ lb. Bavarian Legend pretzel
o Brush the pretzel with water
o Sprinkle it with salt
o Bake it in a 450 degree oven for 3 minutes
o Serve with warm cheese and spicy brown mustard
The preparation of the Loaded Spicy Sriracha Hot Dog
o Place hot all beef hot dog into bun
o Steam the hot dog and bun together
o Top the hot dog with spicy sriracha mayonnaise
o Finish the hot dog with crispy jalapeno chips
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.
39.099727 -94.578567