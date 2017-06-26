Community looking for gun safety solutions after little girl shot on playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many in the African American community are struggling to come to grips with another senseless shooting involving two young children.

At the Blue Valley Townhomes, a memorial is growing on the playground where the incident happened.

This is where police say a 7-year-old boy shot a little girl in the head.

That girl continues to fight for her life in the hospital while police investigate the tragic shooting.

People who don't know either child have been coming by with balloons, signs and stuffed animals. All are praying for the girl's full recovery.

One woman who did not want to appear on camera told me that just as there is outrage in the black community over police brutality so should there be anger over a young child getting his hands on a loaded firearm.

The Ad Hoc Group Against Crime is just one place where gun owners can go to get locks to make their firearms safer around kids.

"Even recent legislation has made guns more available to folks, and without the proper kind of training," said Damon Daniel, president of Ad Hoc. "For the state to move in that direction was a bad sign to begin with, but beyond that, even if folks are going to go out and get guns we really want them to be responsible gun owners."

Police are not saying yet how the little boy got his hands on a handgun.

A post on social media by a family friend suggests that he thought it was a BB gun or a toy.

The incident is just the latest reminder that you can't be too careful with a gun when there are children in the household.

"If this doesn't help you understand the importance of placing your gun either in a safe, or placing a gun lock on your gun, then we don't know what will do it," Sgt. Kari Thompson with KCPD said. "We have had several instances of children in the past couple of years that have been shot by other juveniles just playing with guns. Guns that were not maintained. Guns that parents and/or guardians just left out without supervision."

Activists are planning a memorial march Saturday along Prospect Avenue for mothers who have lost children to gunfire. They say easier access to firearms is making these tragedies more common.