Creators and star of “Friends from College” say idea for show came from creators’ real life friendships

A group of friends from Harvard are facing down their forties. With interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another "Friends from College" is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.

Fox 4's Shawn Edwards had the opportunity to sit down with actor Fred Savage and creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco to chat about where the idea for the show came from.

"My wife and I created the show, and we had the idea for a while to do a show about a group of friends," Stoller said. "We have a very tight group of friends from college out in Los Angeles who are basically like our family out there. They're people we call when we have an emergency, so we all really love each other and we all really regress when we're together. So it just seemed like a really fun and interesting thing to write about."

The show premieres on Netflix July 14.