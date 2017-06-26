Douglas Co. DA charges man with murder in deadly shooting outside Eudora bar

EUDORA, Kan. — A man shot just after 1 a.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of D-Dubs Bar and Grill died on Sunday, leading to a murder charge against the man suspected of shooting him. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says that Danny W. Queen, 36, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Bo Matthew Hopson.

Queen also faces two counts of attempted first degree murder after investigators say that he opened fire outside the bar, striking Hopson once in the arm and once in the chest. Emergency responders life-flighted him to KU Medical Center where he passed away. The release doesn’t mention any other victims who were shot, or anyone else who was injured.

A news release says that bar employees disarmed and detained Queen, whom police arrested at the scene and is currently being held in jail on a $1 million bond. He made his first appearance on Monday and is due back before a judge on Tuesday. He faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted.