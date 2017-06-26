Family of Michael Darby, murdered walking dogs on Indian Creek Trail, increases reward fund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Mike Darby, killed while walking on Indian Creek Trail in May, has raised the reward fund for information leading to an arrest for his murder.

Darby, 61, walked his dogs on that trail almost every morning. His death was the fourth on the trail in the last nine months.

Darby’s son, Brian, says police are expected to release a video that shows a silhouette of a man entering the trail on the day Darby was killed. Once released, FOX 4 will have the video on all our platforms: our newscasts, the fox4kc app and website and Facebook page.

To coincide with the video’s release, the family has added an additional $3,000 to the reward fund, which is now at $5,000.

“Father’s Day marked the one-month of my dad’s passing and so we figured now was the time to try to keep this investigation moving forward,” said Brian Darby, Mike’s son. (Watch his full interview in the Facebook video above.)

Brian Darby said he’s not upset with police. He says they’ve been very communicative with the family, but the Darby family is still frustrated.

“We gotta get this solved, for closure for me and my sisters and my aunts and uncles, so nobody else goes through this,” Darby said.

“The pain that this has put our family through and just the little things that don’t make sense. Life is not fun right now,” Darby said.

He said Father’s Day was especially difficult.

“I tried to brace myself for it but there was nothing that could be done,” he said. Most people were enjoying Father’s Day or were fortunate enough to be with their dad if their dad was still alive. My sisters and I realized that it’s just a holiday that will never be the same.”