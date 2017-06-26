Fourth of July party decor you can make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Independence Day is a week away, which means it's time to decorate your home in red, white and blue. Tamara Hudson with Encore Unique Boutique stopped by FOX 4 Monday with a few of her favorite party decorations you can make at home.

Faux Metal Stars

Supplies:

Wood Squares

Aluminum Foil

Scissors

Glue

Cardboard

Upholstery Tacks

Hammer

Directions:

1. Cut wood pieces to desired size or use scrap pieces.

2. Make a Star pattern out of cardboard

3. Trace star pattern on sheet of aluminum foil

4. Cut star out of aluminum foil

5. Crumple up the foil star them flatten it back out

6. Glue star to wood piece

7. Hammer upholstery tacks around the star

Get creative...paint your wood pieces in red, white or blue or stain them different colors. Cut our the letters USA for a larger board. Cut out words for different "stations"at your party. For example: drinks, dessert, etc.

Silverware / Straw holders or Candle holders

Supplies:

Mason Jar (smooth no raised letters)

Flag or Patriotic image

Modge podge

Fabric Scraps in Red White & Blue colors

Directions:

1. Use Modge Podge to adhere patriotic images to a clean mason jar.

2. Take the lid apart and only screw the ring back onto the mason jar

3. Rip fabric scraps into strips 8 to 10 inches long and 1 inch wide

4. Tie the fabric strip around the ring

These would make great center pieces on a table with candles inside. Tamara recommends adding sand, rice or beans in the bottom of the jar and then add candles. Group three or more together on table and use wood pieces or boxes to add different heights to a your candles.

If your party is outside and you want to use these jars for silverware, Tamara still recommends adding a little weight to the bottom of the jars to keep them from tipping over, small rocks or pebbles work nicely.