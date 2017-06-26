Jackson County Jail raid leads to charges against four, including two correctional officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You saw the video first on FOX 4 News Monday morning. Hundreds of FBI agents and other law enforcement personnel raided the Jackson County Jail overnight.

That raid ended with four people in handcuffs, including two correctional officers who are now charged with corruption. They're accused in a bribery scheme involving cell phones and other contraband.

The FBI led the raid and brought more than 200 law enforcement officers with them. Officers spent hours searching the jail and carrying out bags of evidence.

The defendants include two correctional officers: 26-year-old Andre Dickerson and 29-year-old Jalee Fuller.

Carlos Hughley, 32, is an inmate, and 36-year-old Janikkia Carter is an acquaintance of Fuller and Hughley.

The indictments are the result of a year-and-a-half long investigation by the FBI, and several other agencies.

“The activity you've seen this morning is associated with a search that was conducted this morning pursuant to an ongoing joint investigation by multiple agencies,” said Darrin Jones, with the FBI Special Agent KC Division.

Six bus loads of officers and investigators from different law enforcement agencies worked overnight collecting evidence.

“What I can say is while this was no doubt a great surprise to a great number of occupants of this facility, it was very carefully coordinated with the other agencies. Raid was planned ahead of time, many weeks of planning,” Jones added.

According to court papers -- two confidential informants helped in undercover investigations at the jail from May 13th to June 3rd, 2017.

“I've been really impressed watching how seamlessly they were able to undertake a major, major operation in the search of this jail, so it really all happened without incident and now we're all back to work,” said Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County prosecutor.

In one -- according to court documents -- an informant paid Dickerson $500 to smuggle two packs of cigarettes, a cell phone and a charger into the detention center.

Dickerson then allegedly asked another informant if he'd be interested in paying him a monthly fee of $2,500 in exchange for being the only inmate on the 5th floor with contraband.

Prosecutors also point out that the inmate charged, Carlos Hughley, is reportedly the father of Jalee Fuller's newborn baby. Fuller was an employee at the jail.

“We've been working in this jail for quite some time. I think the sheriff and I can say we've spent a considerable amount of our time here over the past year-and-a-half or better,” added Baker.

Hughley is in the Jackson County Jail, and the other three suspects are awaiting a federal detention hearing.

Baker said in the near future she should be able to announce additional charges as a result of this investigation.